    Twitter reacts to Ishant 'Incredible' Sharma reaching the landmark of 300 Test wickets

    Ishant Sharma's 300th Test wicket was Dan Lawrence

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:48 PM

    From being one of the most trolled Indian bowlers to one of the best Test bowlers in the world in the last three years, Ishant Sharma has seen it all. And today, he reached the landmark of 300 Test wickets when he took out Dan Lawrence to become only the third Indian pacer to the remarkable feat.

    Welcome to 300 WKTS club!🎉

    BIg Congo to Tall man!

    Ishant Sharma has come a long way in cricket to entire big list!

    Absolute BIG NUMBERS

    Yayyy!!

    Great one for Ishant Sharma!

