Twitter reacts to Ishant 'Incredible' Sharma reaching the landmark of 300 Test wickets

From being one of the most trolled Indian bowlers to one of the best Test bowlers in the world in the last three years, Ishant Sharma has seen it all. And today, he reached the landmark of 300 Test wickets when he took out Dan Lawrence to become only the third Indian pacer to the remarkable feat.
Welcome to 300 WKTS club!🎉
#IshantSharma becomes the 3rd Indian pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to reach the 300-wicket mark in Tests.🔥🔥🎉🎊#EngvsInd #INDvsENG #IndianTeam #TeamIndia #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/rBJPrKxkQo— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) February 8, 2021
BIg Congo to Tall man!
#INDvsENG Congratulations #IshantSharma for 300 Test Wickets. 🙂😄 pic.twitter.com/ODKz2yI5Sd— Stanton Rebello (@StantonRebello) February 8, 2021
300 to Ishant. What a wonderful second wind to his career. Much to admire.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2021
Ishant Sharma has come a long way in cricket to entire big list!
Innings taken by Indian pacers to 300 Test wickets:-— Dibyajyoti Das (@CricCrazyDebu) February 8, 2021
139 innings: Kapil Dev
160 innings: Zaheer Khan
177 innings: Ishant Sharma#INDvENG #Cricket
IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ishant Sharma Becomes 3rd Indian Pacer To Take 300 Test Wickets | Cricket News | In Hindi. https://t.co/tkaCLNd4Ew— Biswajit Das (@Biswaji39516992) February 8, 2021
Absolute BIG NUMBERS
Ishant Sharma - Big 300. #INDvsENG #INDvENG #IshantSharma #TestCricket— Tarun Makhni (@tpsmakhni) February 8, 2021
Congraaatulationsss! #IshantSharma on 300 wickets. More to comeee...🌚❤️#INDvsENG— Koushiki Banerjee (@koushiki_kb) February 8, 2021
Congratulations to Ishant for 300 Test Wickets #IshantSharma #300Wickets #INDvsENG #INDvENG #ChennaiTest #PaytmTrophy— Vinay Chauhan (@HeyyVinay) February 8, 2021
Yayyy!!
Ishant Sharma to 300 test wickets club : #IshantSharma #Lambu #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/kjhGoF6UGD— Salt & Pepper (@The_SaltNPepper) February 8, 2021
Great one for Ishant Sharma!
Congratulations on 300 test wickets to the workhorse of Indian cricket @ImIshant 👏👏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HuBLIOSK84— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 8, 2021
