IND vs ENG | Rishabh Pant is very instinctive; would never want him to change, opines Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has opined that Rishabh Pant’s instinctive nature is what makes him who he is and also opined that he never wants Pant to change his batting approach. He also insisted the management not to change his batting approach by developing defence in his arsenal of batting.
Live by the sword, die by the sword - a true proverb that surrounds the young Rishabh Pant’s batting style for the Indian team in the longest format. Ever since his return in Melbourne, the left-hander has been involved in two of India’s most memorable Tests - in Sydney and Brisbane, where he scored influential 90s. However, in the ongoing Test in Chennai, the left-hander fell right in the same mark, which prompted a lot of critics to talk about his shot selection.
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, however, was having none of that, opining that Pant is very instinctive in nature and should continue to bat the same way. He also added that putting thoughts of defending more would only make him doubt his skills.
"He would start thinking about his shot selection. But he's very instinctive and you like players who are very instinctive. Sometimes you have to take that with a rub of salt as well, when you say why do you have to go and do that (hit a shot) when you are in the 90s. It's a given 100, it's on a platter,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.
"I would never want Rishabh Pant to change. Because the more you put things in his mind, he would start defending more," he added.
However, Gambhir also expressed that Pant could keep improving on his shot selection, which would only make him better. He didn’t want the left-hander to develop a defense, which will take away his natural game.
"Don't tell him to develop a defense or a better technique or become more technically sound. Because the more you become technically sound, you start thinking about what ball to hit, what not to hit, and it starts playing with your instincts. I want Pant to be an instinctive player for as long as he plays," Gambhir signed off.
