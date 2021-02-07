VIDEO | 'Unlucky' Pujara's freak dismissal leaves him completely shattered 

Pujara was batting on 73. It was the 51st over of the Indian innings delivered by Bess. The partnership between Pant and Pujara had already added 119 runs in a quick time. Bess delivers a long hop, which is quite characteristic of him. Pujara who has hit quite a few pull shots on day three again goes for one. He connects it with the middle of the bat. But then the ball hits the back of the short-leg fielder Pope and ricochets to Burns much to everyone's disbelief. Pujara is left shattered. Kohli also can't believe at what just happened. But, he has to take the long walk back to the pavilion.