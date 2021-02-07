Twitter reacts to Kyle Mayers playing greatest debut innings of all time to help Windies script history

Kyle Mayers, playing on debut, a batsman who averaged 28 in first-class cricket prior to this Test, casually went ahead and played the greatest debut innings of all time. 210* chasing 395, walking in at 59/3. He became only the fifth batsman to score a double-century on Test debut and the first-ever cricketer in the history of the sport to score a fourth-innings double ton on Test debut. In the process, he guided the side to the fifth-highest run-chase in Test history, and the highest ever in Asia, which also is the second-highest individual unbeaten score in the fourth innings of a Test. The Windies rookies have made the country and Clive Lloyd proud. Test cricket, you beauty.

The winning Moment!!



