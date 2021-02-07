 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Kyle Mayers playing greatest debut innings of all time to help Windies script history

    Kyle Mayers played greatest ever debut innings to win it for WestIndies

    Twitter reacts to Kyle Mayers playing greatest debut innings of all time to help Windies script history

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:18 PM

    KYLE MAYERS - REMEMBER THE NAME! Gabba 2021 was never meant to be eclipsed but the Windies have done just that - in under a months’ time. The Windies had no business chasing 395 in Bangladesh, but a ridiculous 210* on debut by Kyle Mayers helped them pull off the highest successful chase in Asia.

    After almost their entire first-team pulled out of the Bangladesh Tests owing to COVID fears, no result but a whitewash seemed like a plausible outcome for West Indies. They had employed a XI full of rookies most of whom thought they would never ever play Test cricket. And at 59/3 on Day 4, chasing 395, it looked like the Windies were headed towards a thrashing, particularly after having already been blanked in the ODIs. But then the ridiculous happened. Not ridiculous, actually. Magic happened. Magic even more magical than what transpired at the Gabba a fortnight ago. 

    Kyle Mayers, playing on debut, a batsman who averaged 28 in first-class cricket prior to this Test, casually went ahead and played the greatest debut innings of all time. 210* chasing 395, walking in at 59/3. He became only the fifth batsman to score a double-century on Test debut and the first-ever cricketer in the history of the sport to score a fourth-innings double ton on Test debut. In the process, he guided the side to the fifth-highest run-chase in Test history, and the highest ever in Asia, which also is the second-highest individual unbeaten score in the fourth innings of a Test. The Windies rookies have made the country and Clive Lloyd proud. Test cricket, you beauty.

    The winning Moment!! 





    RESPECT!!

    What a player!!

    Take a bow, Kyle Mayers!

    What an innings!

    Remember the name!!

    What a win for West Indies!

    Test match at its best!!

    Best ever knock!!

