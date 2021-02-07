Twitter reacts to Kyle Mayers playing greatest debut innings of all time to help Windies script history
Today at 4:18 PM
KYLE MAYERS - REMEMBER THE NAME! Gabba 2021 was never meant to be eclipsed but the Windies have done just that - in under a months’ time. The Windies had no business chasing 395 in Bangladesh, but a ridiculous 210* on debut by Kyle Mayers helped them pull off the highest successful chase in Asia.
After almost their entire first-team pulled out of the Bangladesh Tests owing to COVID fears, no result but a whitewash seemed like a plausible outcome for West Indies. They had employed a XI full of rookies most of whom thought they would never ever play Test cricket. And at 59/3 on Day 4, chasing 395, it looked like the Windies were headed towards a thrashing, particularly after having already been blanked in the ODIs. But then the ridiculous happened. Not ridiculous, actually. Magic happened. Magic even more magical than what transpired at the Gabba a fortnight ago.
Kyle Mayers, playing on debut, a batsman who averaged 28 in first-class cricket prior to this Test, casually went ahead and played the greatest debut innings of all time. 210* chasing 395, walking in at 59/3. He became only the fifth batsman to score a double-century on Test debut and the first-ever cricketer in the history of the sport to score a fourth-innings double ton on Test debut. In the process, he guided the side to the fifth-highest run-chase in Test history, and the highest ever in Asia, which also is the second-highest individual unbeaten score in the fourth innings of a Test. The Windies rookies have made the country and Clive Lloyd proud. Test cricket, you beauty.
The winning Moment!!
History created by Kyle Mayers for West Indies ! Debutant scored an unbeaten double century in the successful run chase of 393 👏👏. West Indies win by 3 wickets. #BANvWI #WIvsBAN#Cricket pic.twitter.com/gPEize8zx9— 🕷 (@BrutalBhau) February 7, 2021
RESPECT!!
This windies team deserves some respect.. after a pathetic ODI series chased 395 with the young talents in Asian subcontinent 🙏— K A L K I (@kalki_13) February 7, 2021
Mayers🔥
#WIVSBAN
What a player!!
Just the sixth player in history of Test cricket to score a double hundred in the fourth innings. Kyle Mayers has created history. #BANvWI #Cricinfo #PAKvsSA #INDvENG #KyleMayers #WIvsBAN #BSCE #StatsReport— Muhammad Basharat Shahbaz Official (@BasharatShahbaz) February 7, 2021
Take a bow, Kyle Mayers!
Take a bow @kyle_mayers 🙇🙇— Mahesh Kautilya🤩🔥 (@unknown_user_25) February 7, 2021
What a knock in debut Match , gave west indies a fabulous victory👏👏💥#WIvsBAN #KyleMayers
What an innings!
Kyle Mayers becomes the 6th player to score a Test double century on debut!👏🏾 What an innings!🔥#BANvWI #MenInMaroon— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 7, 2021
Live Scorecard⬇️https://t.co/4n69vxp0Oj pic.twitter.com/n1fgPnysOo
Remember the name!!
Kyle Mayers, Remember the name❤️— Noman Views (@Noman2294) February 7, 2021
He scored 210* on Test debut as WI chased 395 runs vs Bangladesh.#WIVSBAN #BANvWI #PAKvSA #SAvPAK #INDvsENG #INDvENG #EngvsInd #cricket pic.twitter.com/oQACPlI0Ok
What a win for West Indies!
What a win for west indies. One of the best inning by windies batter. Kyle Mayers u beauty🏏 playing such inning on his debut in bangladesh that to on day 5#wivsban #wicb #bcb #testisbest #KyleMayers pic.twitter.com/FTQxoNFnlN— Akshay Tajane (@Akshaytajane27) February 7, 2021
Test match at its best!!
What a test match it was.....@kyle_mayers played a brilliant innings of 210* on Test Debut that too in 4th innings of match on that rough pitch.They chased down 395 in 4th innings against Bangladesh.👏👏👏👏@windiescricket #WIvsBAN— Pranshu Patel (@Pranshu_26_) February 7, 2021
Best ever knock!!
#KyleMayers has produced one of the best ever debut innings . WELL DONE 👏 #WIvsBAN @icc @utkarshkrsingh7 @KrishnaKunal18 pic.twitter.com/AUMbRB0z4a— Ashutosh Raj (@rajashu91) February 7, 2021
