    Twitter reacts to 'guru' Ashwin handing 'sloppy' Pant lessons after a simple stumping miss

    Rishabh Pant misses an easy stumping

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:50 AM

    It was just another day in the life of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He missed a simple stumping chance off the bowling of R Ashwin with James Anderson miles away from the crease. Eventually, Ash got him before imparting tips to the young keeper on how to keep when a stumping chance comes his way.

    Wait a minute!! What is this????

    Ashwin must be talking about MSD here!

    It's obvious and he has to improve.

    Hahaha! Pakistan fan's reaction would be better!

    :|

    That's not fair!

    NO WORDS!

    That's costly tho!

