Twitter reacts to 'guru' Ashwin handing 'sloppy' Pant lessons after a simple stumping miss

It was just another day in the life of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He missed a simple stumping chance off the bowling of R Ashwin with James Anderson miles away from the crease. Eventually, Ash got him before imparting tips to the young keeper on how to keep when a stumping chance comes his way.
February 7, 2021
February 7, 2021
20 noballs .rishabh pant dropped sibley 0n 10 now dropped stumping of leach on 7.i think on indian track if you want to play pant he has to improve his keeping a lot— ameernandanapu (@ameer_395) February 7, 2021
Rishabh pant drops a glorious stumping and next ball : Common Ash.— Rajat Kushwaha 🏹 (@kr_rjtk) February 7, 2021
Ash be like: pic.twitter.com/fSSNtrpS5b
Nahi yaar.— ANURAAG SHARMA (@ImAnuraagSharma) February 7, 2021
Rishabh Pant missing easy stumping & then saying "Shabash Ash bhai" ..— ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@dramaticdude_) February 7, 2021
Indian cric fans be like:#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3DE4SLYBxN
rishabh pant has to focus more on his keeping first !— Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) February 7, 2021
Thats regulation stumping.. Rishabh Pant is fking useless as a wicket keeper. #INDvsENG— Desi Inkog (@RajInkog) February 7, 2021
Well done Rishabh pant bye do stumping chodo #INDvsENG— Ankit (@Thikhaihum) February 7, 2021
Jimmy Anderson is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin and England are 578 all out. So they added 23 in 40 minutes this morning for their last two wickets and India were sloppy in the field again. A missed stumping from Rishabh Pant and 45 extras in total!— Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) February 7, 2021
