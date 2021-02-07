IND vs ENG | India should preserve Bumrah for the pink-ball Test, reckons Gautam Gambhir

Jasprit Bumrah in the last few years has emerged as India’s ace bowler across formats, both at home and away from home. So much so that he has gone on to play almost all of India’s games in the last year, across formats, making his workload one of the talking points for the Indian management. During the ongoing Test against England, the right-arm pacer has already bowled 36 overs in the first innings, which has prompted a huge debate.