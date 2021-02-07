I, J and K stands in Chepauk to be re-opened for second Test; tickets to be sold on Monday

Today at 8:44 PM
The I, J and K stands at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which were sealed owing to ‘illegal construction’, will be opened for seating for the first time in 8 years in India’s second Test against England. The tickets for the second Test are set to go live on Monday on PayTm and Insider.
A familiar sight television viewers have been accustomed to in games happening at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai are the ‘sealed’ stands, which often made it look as if the fans did not bother to turn up. Owing to ‘illegal construction’, the Supreme Court of India, in 2013, ordered the closing of the three stands - which can combinedly hold a total of 12,000 spectators - and for the past 8 years, Chepauk has had to contend with hosting fans only in stands other than I, J and K.
That won’t be the case come the second Test between India and England in Chennai as it has been confirmed that the three sealed stands will be reopened for seating, with the TNCA, after a eight-year legal tussle, getting clearance to open the once-forbidden area. The Chepauk will host fans at a 50% capacity for the second Test and stands I, J and K are all set to host spectators for the first time in 8 years.
The second Test will be played between February 13 and 17, and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Secretary R S Ramasaamy has revealed that upto 15,000 tickets will be sold to the fans.
"Around 15,000 tickets will be sold and they will be available online only," Ramasaamy was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
The tickets, which as revealed will be available exclusively online, are expected to be sold on www.paytm.com & www. insider.in, Paytm App and Paytm Insider App from Monday 10 am. No tickets, according to a TNCA release, would be sold via Counters or Box Office.
