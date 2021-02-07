I, J and K stands in Chepauk to be re-opened for second Test; tickets to be sold on Monday

A familiar sight television viewers have been accustomed to in games happening at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai are the ‘sealed’ stands, which often made it look as if the fans did not bother to turn up. Owing to ‘illegal construction’, the Supreme Court of India, in 2013, ordered the closing of the three stands - which can combinedly hold a total of 12,000 spectators - and for the past 8 years, Chepauk has had to contend with hosting fans only in stands other than I, J and K.