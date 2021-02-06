Twitter reacts to Stokes' stunned reaction after Rohit drops 'the sitter of the decade'

Today at 5:05 PM
There are kids, there are adults and then there are legends. If we measure the easiest chance spilt in the history of cricket, the Rohit Sharma drop of Dom Bess would rate in the legendary category as such was the dolly and it left even Ben Stokes stunned as he couldn't believe his eyes.
Such an easy catch was dropped by HITMAN :|
February 6, 2021
Ben Stokes couldn't believe this!
What a reaction by @benstokes38— Manish Jain (@manishj137) February 6, 2021
on drop catch by @ImRo45#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/EDqwzCenuj
It's right up there!
We need a video of Ben Stokes reacting to that drop catch from Rohit Sharma or we riot this test series. Post it now!— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) February 6, 2021
Here is how Twitter reacted on the DROP CATCH:
Rohit Sharma chasma saaf kar rha catch drop karne ke Baad 😂#ENGvIND #EngvsInd— Khan (@Khanmohammed12) February 6, 2021
Another catch drop #RohitSharma this time#INDvsENG— Gautam Aggarwal (@gauaggbjp) February 6, 2021
Yeah! Can't see this happen with RO
Its So Hard to Drop Such Catch ! @ImRo45 🙄— S T R A N G 3 R ☯ (@HungryHeartt49) February 6, 2021
Catch drop krna to koi inse seekhe* @ImRo45— Apparent_boi (@Obsequious_Men) February 6, 2021
Excellent from Rohit Sharma to drop a catch so that India don't come to bat for 4-5 overs and lose Shubman Gill's wicket. My captain.— bahusaa (@pachagaddi) February 6, 2021
To be fair, if he did drop the soap, i think he’d be ok 🙈— Catch the Sun (@MarcWilliams22) January 30, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.