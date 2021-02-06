Twitter reacts to Gabba heroes Pant-Sundar combining for an epic goof-up to hand Root another life

All he needed to do was replicating Ravindra Jadeja and that was to aim and disturb the woodwork and the batter would have been short of the crease. But, it turned out to be an extremely poor throw as he sent down the ball to wide of the keeper. Pant was also involved in this sloppy bit of work as he couldn't collect the ball and had he done so, it could have been close. So, it was another missed opportunity for India, who have squandered many chances on day two of the Test.