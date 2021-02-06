Twitter reacts to 'clueless' Rishabh Pant moving in the opposite direction of the ball

Today at 3:49 PM
If you were Rishabh Pant, you would want this day to go past you as soon as possible after a near-flawless first day behind the stumps in India. Today, first he missed a run-out and then was involved in a bizarre incident where he was in the complete opposite direction chasing Ollie Pope’s top edge.
Spiderman!😂😂😂
Hahaha! TRUE
Silent those commentators I want to listen Rishabh Pant #INDvsENG— Mihir Pant (@Mihirpant_) February 6, 2021
Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant enjoying it 😂😂#INDvENG— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 6, 2021
What a guy BTS!😂
Rishabh Pant's Fun is Continues on the field. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vK9WBnx31S— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 6, 2021
For sure!
Rishabh Pant is the only joy at this time 😌 #INDvsENG— Bhakt Ultra Pro Max (@vedkememes) February 6, 2021
ROFL!
Out of context cricket. pic.twitter.com/nrEeMbaPCm— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 6, 2021
The fun Rishabh Pant gets us despite a tough game day!— Beyond the Matches 🏏 (@beyondmatches) February 6, 2021
1. His constant motivation and BTS commentary.
2. This👇 #EngvsInd #INDvsENG #beyondthematches
pic.twitter.com/tmzaT8OnA4
He is definetly eyeing on BOOST advertisement!
Rishabh Pant is such good value 😂 Can tell he is just living his dream every time he steps out on a cricket field! #ENGvIND— Nick Clay (@Nick_Clay17) February 6, 2021
Rishabh Pant's live commentary has been the most entertaining thing about the game.— PM (@Desi_Gooner) February 6, 2021
