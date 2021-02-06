 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'clueless' Rishabh Pant moving in the opposite direction of the ball

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:49 PM

    If you were Rishabh Pant, you would want this day to go past you as soon as possible after a near-flawless first day behind the stumps in India. Today, first he missed a run-out and then was involved in a bizarre incident where he was in the complete opposite direction chasing Ollie Pope’s top edge.

    Spiderman!😂😂😂

    Hahaha! TRUE

    What a guy BTS!😂

    For sure!

    ROFL!

    He is definetly eyeing on BOOST advertisement!

