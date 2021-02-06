Twitter reacts as Virat 'disastrous' Kohli takes two back-to-back horrendous reviews

In a bid to reverse-sweep Ashwin, the ball popped up in the air off Stokes' bat. Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant went for the catch. Yes, it was supposed to be a catch or else why would Pant go after it as if his life depended on it? It felt short and then Kohli reviewed for an LBW. But wasn't it supposed to be a catch and a catch comes off either bat or gloves? But Kohli interprets DRS in mysterious ways best known to him or the viewers were in for a surprise. But it turned out to be no surprise as the ball indeed hit the gloves and the review was busted. Not for the first time.