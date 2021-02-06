Twitter reacts to Rohit 'all-rounder' Sharma imitating Harbhajan's action with perfection

Today at 2:37 PM
Rohit Sharma is a pure entertainer. Be it his elegant batting or humorous pressers, this man knows how to tickle the funny bones. In what is turning out to be a boring day in the first Test, Rohit brought a smile to faces of one and all when he imitated bowling action of Harbhajan Singh before tea.
Hahaha! :D :D
February 6, 2021
Lit🔥
@ImRo45 hitman imitates @harbhajan_singh— Naveen Sai (@NaveenS98796975) February 6, 2021
Always there for cricket fans to entertain!🥳
Ah !! Finally something to cheer for on a boring day 🥳🥳— Kuldeep Sharma (@Kuldeep_301) February 6, 2021
Yes, its Rohit Sharma bowling 🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/zXhnaJbrw3
The only way Rohit Sharma can hit double century here against England is by bowling as much over as he can— Hiren Jagad (@hirendjagad) February 6, 2021
Waiting for Bhajji's response on this! :P :P
.@ImRo45 does a @harbhajan_singh on the last ball before Tea 😯#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 6, 2021
@harbhajan_singh bhajji-hit pic.twitter.com/Chh5NRkNoE— _rohit_ajith_samantha_u1_sachin (@_lo_gu) February 6, 2021
sahi hai!
Rohit Bhai bhi virat ke maze Lete hue😂😂— Levi Ackerman CW : Aot/Jjk (@sledge_hammer2o) February 6, 2021
Here is the pic pic.twitter.com/nfEb7WezRJ— Bsdmahesh (@Bsdmahesh7) February 6, 2021
Last but not the least!🤣🤣🤣
Last ball of the 2nd Session Really Funny Ball 😅🤣😂😂😂😂 I was looking kohli face🤣🤣— Mursaleen Pathan (@MursaleenPathan) February 6, 2021
