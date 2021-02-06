 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts as Joe 'audacious' Root brings up historic double ton in 100th Test

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Captain Innings from Joe Root

    BCCI.Twitter

    Twitter reacts as Joe 'audacious' Root brings up historic double ton in 100th Test

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:37 PM

    Just when fans were murmuring why Root doesn't take a safer route to score a historic feat of a double century in 100th Test, Root brought up the landmark with a six down the ground aggressively. Root has been on fire in last three Tests getting a century each and made 219 before getting out.

    Whatta knock from this classy player!🔥

    Virat Kohli himself walked and respected his knock!

    Special one for him & audience as well!

    Huge respect _/\_

    Ha bhai! :D :D :D

    Time to pull back things!

    Hahahahahaha!

    Great knock by captain!

    Crucial WKT for Nadeem!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down