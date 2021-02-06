Twitter reacts as Joe 'audacious' Root brings up historic double ton in 100th Test

Today at 3:37 PM
Just when fans were murmuring why Root doesn't take a safer route to score a historic feat of a double century in 100th Test, Root brought up the landmark with a six down the ground aggressively. Root has been on fire in last three Tests getting a century each and made 219 before getting out.
Whatta knock from this classy player!🔥
Joe Root - First batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double ton in his 100th Test🔥🔥🎊🎊— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) February 6, 2021
.
.
.#JoeRoot #Root #INDvsENG #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/MXgReI4gQz
Virat Kohli himself walked and respected his knock!
Joe root just scored 200 and not a single Indian player came up to him to congratulate and just say well played. #JoeRoot #INDvsENG— Nasim (@Nasimk1999) February 6, 2021
Special one for him & audience as well!
#JoeRoot 200 in 100 test..Well played. #shabaznadeem will remember this one too..or probably all indian cricket team will 🙂 #INDvsENG— nitin gautam (@gautamnitin) February 6, 2021
Huge respect _/\_
🤝#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WlYzJ98qwt— BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2021
Ha bhai! :D :D :D
Bhai Joe root nahi out hota toh 600 run ban jata 🙁— Rehaan 🇮🇳 (@sarcasticomega) February 6, 2021
Time to pull back things!
Finally Joe Root is out !!!!— Adesh (@doc___AB) February 6, 2021
~ le Indian fans #JoeRoot #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oW0OzGHpND
Hahahahahaha!
19 wickets have fallen in Rawalpindi since Joe Root came out to bat in Chennai— Azlan Mahmood (@azlanmahmood1) February 6, 2021
Great knock by captain!
Amazing how much harder it now looks to bat since Joe Root got out.— Llanidloes CC (@LlaniCC) February 6, 2021
What a player, what an innings 😎🏏
Joe Root OUT!! ✌✌😃— R.K_Panwal (@panwal_rupak) February 6, 2021
Shahbaaz Nadeem took his 2nd wicket ! pic.twitter.com/W9Jg4wgZ7m
Crucial WKT for Nadeem!
Joe Root got out by Nadeem— Rehaan 🇮🇳 (@sarcasticomega) February 6, 2021
Meanwhile Indian fans : #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Br0O2C62dn
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.