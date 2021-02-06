Steve Smith wins Allan Border Medal for third time; Pat Cummins Australian Test Player of the Year

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, who had a terrific summer and bowled with panache, bagged Men's Test Player of the Year. Recently against India, the New South Welshman took 21 wickets at an average of 20.04 that earned him the Player of the Series. Josh Hazlewood and Marnus Labuschagne took the second and third positions. On the other hand, Ashton Agar was named the Men's T20I Player of the Year, having taken 13 wickets at 12.46.