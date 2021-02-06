Muralitharan and Sangakkara included in Sri Lanka's new four-man technical advisory committee

After Sri Lanka’s no-fight contest against England in the recently-concluded series, there have been public outcries over their performance, which also has warranted for a few changes inside the cricketing board. In the wake of the proceedings, Sri Lanka Cricket Board have named Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara in the list of the four-man technical advisory committee. Sangakkara recently was also named Rajasthan Royals' Director of cricket, where he will oversee a lot of things for the franchise.