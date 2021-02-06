BBL 2021 | Jason Roy doubtful for BBL final with an ankle injury

Jason Roy, who has been an integral part of the Perth Scorchers’ run to the final, is doubtful for the final against Sydney Sixers with the opener still recovering from an ankle injury. Ashton Turner recalled that the injury was a freak incident and was hopeful of Roy’s appearance in the final.

A major arsenal of Perth Scorchers’ run into the 2021 Big Bash League final has been Jason Roy and his partnership at the top of the order. The opener has forged a real partnership with Liam Livingstone at the top of the order, which has propelled the Scorchers this season. However, ahead of the Challenger on Thursday, the opener had suffered a freak injury at the nets, which ruled him out of the game.

Despite his absence, the Scorchers notched up a 49-run win over Brisbane Heat via D/L method. In his absence, the management opened with Cameron Bancroft, who scored a 42-ball 58. While the Englishman was slated to be fit in time for the final, reports have suggested that opener is doubtful for the final with his ankle injury.

"He hasn't been put through many physical tasks. I think the call was made pretty early that he'd miss the last game. I know he'll do a fitness test before the game tomorrow and I think he's waiting as eagerly as I am to see how much he can move and what his restrictions are. On the back of not being able to really test it, I don't think anyone has a great idea of the chances of him playing,” club captain Turner said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"At the time no one really knew what was happening. It's unfortunate for him. He's been such an important part of our team and like most superstars of international cricket they love playing in big games and they pride themselves on their performances in big games. I know he was shattered to not be able to take his place in the XI."

However, Turner was too unfazed about fretting over the English opener missing in the final, stating that Cameron Bancroft, who opened in his absence did the job well for them. In case Roy continues to miss out, he suggested that Bancroft is handy enough to fill the void.

"We'd love to have [Jason] come back. He's been brilliant for us in this tournament. But should he not pull up and be able to take his place in the XI, to have Cam Bancroft, who has shown over a number of years that he's capable of playing match-winning innings as he did last night., we're very fortunate to be in that position."