VIDEO | Bumrah hits the bullseye in to leave a well-set Sibley shell-shocked 

Dom Sibley was batting phenomenally well. After a long day, he was looking to see off the final over of the day which was delivered by Bumrah. But on the third ball of the over, Bumrah did his magic. The right-hander wasn't expecting a yorker, I mean one expects fuller deliveries with the brand new cherry, not a yorker. And it's not just about the delivery. The Indian pacer absolutely nailed the yorker too showing impeccable accuracy and lot of venom with the delivery.