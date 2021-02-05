Twitter reacts as Kohli does a Dhoni helping a cramping Root to win hearts

Today at 6:03 PM
Indian skipper Virat Kohli might not have had a great day as captain on day one thanks to Joe Root but he won many hearts after he helped a struggling Root, who was in extreme pain as he was cramped. Kohli turned into a physio and helped the English skipper to stretch his right leg.
The true spirit of cricket!
#SpiritOfCricket at its very best 😊😊#INDvENG @Paytm | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/vaEdH29VXo— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021
This is how it started😍
Reminded me of @msdhoni— Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 5, 2021
He Learnt tat from the Master!!😎 pic.twitter.com/ySHDHmxTBs— Hitman (@HitmansArc) February 5, 2021
Best thing on internet today!
Kohli helping joe root with cramp— ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 ࿐ (@TheNameIsYash03) February 5, 2021
Root Virat Kohli 😍#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NfCKeUNYMR
Virat Kohli helping Joe Root with cramp. My word. 😍 pic.twitter.com/KR5Mdpav7k— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 5, 2021
Hahahah! True :D :D
Root would never let steve smith do that— Abhishek kolariya (@Kolariya_A) February 5, 2021
Looks like but he is not! ;)
*Virat Kohli digging root with Jack Hammer *#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/9CEWhbXHJd— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 5, 2021
Indians ❤️
Then MS Dhoni Helped Faf Du Plessis !— ∂нσиι αяму мυмвαι™💫❤️ (@MSD_Army_MUMBAI) February 5, 2021
Now Virat Kohli Helped Joe Root !
Spirit Of Cricket !❤️#MSDhoni | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/7kM36wJBwn
Great moment of the day!
*le haters:— Anand Thakur (@iamakt27) February 5, 2021
Arrogant virat Kohli breaking the Foot of Innocent Joe root 👇 https://t.co/njmJdWvzV3
Hahaha!
Kohli sneakily twisting Root's ankle.— Wooks (@Wookey1983) February 5, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.