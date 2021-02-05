Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah's comedy of errors leave umpire in splits

Jasprit Bumrah is the most important Indian player, making his home debut after being an away merchant for the longest time. This man is a piece of art and he can do anything with the ball in hand. Be it white-ball cricket or now red-ball, he's well versed with the art of making the batsmen huff and puff when he's bowling as brilliantly as he does. Generally, his control is something that makes him this god of Indian bowling. But, today, he did something that would make him chuckle in some corner when he watches the replay sometime in the future.