    Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah's comedy of errors leave umpire in splits

    One ball many variations from Bumrah

    Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah's comedy of errors leave umpire in splits

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:26 PM

    Jasprit Bumrah. When you look at his face, there is only ruthlessness and intensity that he carries with himself. But today he left everyone in splits and even the umpire couldn't control his laughter after the Indian pacer did the masterful act of delivering a wide and no-ball simultaneously.

    Jasprit Bumrah is the most important Indian player, making his home debut after being an away merchant for the longest time. This man is a piece of art and he can do anything with the ball in hand. Be it white-ball cricket or now red-ball, he's well versed with the art of making the batsmen huff and puff when he's bowling as brilliantly as he does. Generally, his control is something that makes him this god of Indian bowling. But, today, he did something that would make him chuckle in some corner when he watches the replay sometime in the future. 

    On the last ball of the 30th over against Joe Root, Bumrah showed to the world that he's indeed a work of art even in terms of comedy of errors. Perhaps, he's a child of God, sent to entertain us. Sometimes with his wizardly bowling abilities, at other, stuff like this. So, after bowling in-swingers incessantly, Bumrah tried to play with Joe Root's footwork and bowled a bouncer. But it was way too short and down the leg, puzzling Root.

    At first, the umpire called it a wide and then he found out that the Indian pacer had overstepped on the same delivery. Co-incidence much? He had to call it a no-ball then. It not only amused the fans but the umpire also couldn't help but laugh his heart out at a very unlike Bumrah display. Perhaps being in close company with the likes of Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini has started rubbing on him, who knows.

    Umpires reaction! :D :D :D

    Just Bumrah things!

    And Umpire has to signal for both wide & no-ball!😂

    Boom Boom got some special talents to gift one run in many variations!

    Haha! Happens :D

