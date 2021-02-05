Twitter reacts as a 'Pantastic' throw from Rishabh gifts England a boundary

Rishabh Pant with his theatrics in Australia didn't let Indian fans miss Virat Kohli. And today with Kohli back, it has been a Pant show all the while as he has even overshadowed Indian skipper. The commentators couldn't get enough of him as he keeps chirping all day long with the same level of excitement as he did on the first ball of the day. With India down in the game, he has left no stone unturned from behind the stumps to encourage bowlers. But certain things never change.