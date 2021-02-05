Reports | Maxwell, Smith, Harbhajan and Jadhav among 11 players with INR 2 crore base price

The full list of players who have registered themselves for the auction is yet to be made public, but ESPN Cricinfo have reported that a total of 11 players have set their base price at INR 2 crore - the maximum limit. These 11 players who have set their base price at INR 2 crore are believed to be Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Roy and Moeen Ali, all of whom were released by their respective franchises a fortnight ago, and Shakib Al Hasan, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Colin Ingram and Sam Billings, none of whom had an IPL contract last season.