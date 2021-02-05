Legends react to skipper Joe Root creating history by striking impeccable ton in 100th Test match

Today at 7:27 PM
Joe Root’s remarkable start to 2021 continued in Chennai as the England skipper struck a third consecutive ton to mark his 100th Test match with a knock for the ages. Root finished Day 1 on 128*, following scores of 228 and 186 vs SL, and the internet was short of words for the England legend.
Brilliant knock from English Captain!👏
Magnificent 100 in his 100th Test for @root66 Its been a Subcontinent masterclass yet again. Loved his technique and approach especially against Spinners. #INDvsENG #class #leadingfromthefront— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 5, 2021
He deserves it!
Without question @root66 will end up being England’s greatest Batsman across all formats !! #INDvENG— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 5, 2021
'Special 100 on special day' _/\_
A century in a 100th test for @root66. He has been magnificent. Love how he has targetted bowlers.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 5, 2021
Root has come a long way in cricket! Take a bow, Joe Root👏
His #JoeRoot demeanor hasnt changed one bit from the time he made his first class debut and now onto his 100th Test..grounded and affable.. so much to emulate from #INDvsENG— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) February 5, 2021
Many more to come!
100 in his 100th game.. well played @root66 .. Good luck— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 5, 2021
Exactly!👏
root has really taken those failing to convert 50s into 100s tweets to heart #INDvENG— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 5, 2021
Huge appreciation!
The Ninth to get a 100 in his 100th Test, @root66 👏👏👏 #INDvsENG— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 5, 2021
