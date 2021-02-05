 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Legends react to skipper Joe Root creating history by striking impeccable ton in 100th Test match

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Joe Root's 100 in 100th Test

    ICC_twitter

    Legends react to skipper Joe Root creating history by striking impeccable ton in 100th Test match

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:27 PM

    Joe Root’s remarkable start to 2021 continued in Chennai as the England skipper struck a third consecutive ton to mark his 100th Test match with a knock for the ages. Root finished Day 1 on 128*, following scores of 228 and 186 vs SL, and the internet was short of words for the England legend.

    Brilliant knock from English Captain!👏

    He deserves it!

    'Special 100 on special day' _/\_

    Root has come a long way in cricket! Take a bow, Joe Root👏

    Many more to come!

    Exactly!👏

    Huge appreciation!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down