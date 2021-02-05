IPL 2021 | Will throw my name in the IPL auction and see what happens, admits Marnus Labuschagne

Since the turn of 2019, Marnus Labuschange has fast caught up with the others on the leaderboard in the longest format, with a scintillating run of form with the bat. However, alongside that, the all-rounder has also made steady progress in the white-ball formats, where he is aiming to seal a permanent spot in the Australian squad. Post the India tour, the all-rounder was part of Brisbane Heat in the ongoing edition of the BBL.

In the 2021 edition of the tournament, Marnus played across in six games, where he notched up 176 runs at an average of 29.33 while picking up 10 crucial wickets with the ball for the franchise. Post that, the all-rounder has admitted that he would throw his name in the upcoming IPL Auction, in Chennai to see what happens.

The 26-year-old also stated that he would love to be part of the event, calling it a “great” competition. Incidentally, the all-rounder is yet to make his debut for the Kangaroos in the shortest-format, having become an integral part of the Test setup.

“I think so, I think so [will be registering for the IPL]. That will obviously be released really soonish anyway. You throw your name in the hat and see what happens. You know, like I’ve said that the IPL is a great competition. Personally, I would love to be part of it but, let’s see what happens,” Labuschagne said at a post-match interview of the BBL, reported India Today.