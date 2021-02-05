IND vs ENG | Axar Patel ruled out of the first Test; Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar added to the squad

With the first two Tests in Chennai, it was widely speculated that Axar Patel could well earn his Test cap, with a debut in spin-favouring conditions. However, on the morning of the first Test, the all-rounder has complained of pain in his left knee, which unfortunately has ruled him out of contention. Owing to the bio-bubble restrictions, BCCI have added Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar, who were with the team into the squad as cover.