283 overseas players register for IPL 2021 Player Auction; West Indies top the list with 56

The auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League will be held in Chennai on February 18, 2021 (3:00 PM IST) and a total of 1097 players have registered for the same. The registration for the auction was closed on February 4, 2021.

The players list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped and 27 Associate players. The detailed list is as below:-

Capped Indian (21 players)

Capped International (186 players)

Associate (27 players)

Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)

Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)

Uncapped Indians (743 players)

Uncapped International (68 players)

Note:- If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players).

The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players is listed below:

Afghanistan - 30

Australia - 42

Bangladesh - 5

England - 21

Ireland - 2

Nepal - 8

Netherlands - 1

New Zealand - 29

Scotland - 7

South Africa - 38

Sri Lanka - 31

UAE - 9

USA - 2

West Indies - 56

Zimbabwe - 2