Reports | Virat Kohli remains India's most-valued celebrity for 4th year in row

According to Duff & Phelps, which specializes in brand valuation, Kohli is the most-valued celebrity for the fourth consecutive year with a steady brand value of USD 237.7 million in 2020 even though the COVID-19 pandemic had dented the earning of a lot of celebrities. The agency reported that the top 20 celebs lost 5 percent of their combined value to USD 1 billion in 2020.