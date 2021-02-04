Reports | Virat Kohli remains India's most-valued celebrity for 4th year in row

Today at 6:02 PM
Virat Kohli has been recognized as India's most valued celebrity in 2020 with a brand value of USD 237.7 million with the next two slots going to Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The Indian skipper is the only non-film celebrity among the top ten most-valued celebrities in the country.
According to Duff & Phelps, which specializes in brand valuation, Kohli is the most-valued celebrity for the fourth consecutive year with a steady brand value of USD 237.7 million in 2020 even though the COVID-19 pandemic had dented the earning of a lot of celebrities. The agency reported that the top 20 celebs lost 5 percent of their combined value to USD 1 billion in 2020.
As of now, Kohli, with more than 30 brands in his portfolio, has brands across industries which has been a defining factor. Kohli also tops the social media ranking with a total of 165 million followers across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
“The pandemic has reinforced the fact that a strong social media presence is no longer a ‘good to have,’ but rather a ‘must-have’ for celebrity endorsers. With celebrity-brand engagements becoming more digitally oriented, brands and celebrity endorsers are discussing innovative ways of collaboration,” said Aviral Jain, CFA Managing Director, Duff & Phelps.
Rohit Sharma also finds a spot in the top 20, with the Indian opener occupying the number 17 spot.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.