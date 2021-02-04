 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Reports | Virat Kohli remains India's most-valued celebrity for 4th year in row

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Kohli tops the list of celebrities

    BCCI

    Reports | Virat Kohli remains India's most-valued celebrity for 4th year in row

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:02 PM

    Virat Kohli has been recognized as India's most valued celebrity in 2020 with a brand value of USD 237.7 million with the next two slots going to Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The Indian skipper is the only non-film celebrity among the top ten most-valued celebrities in the country.

    According to Duff & Phelps, which specializes in brand valuation, Kohli is the most-valued celebrity for the fourth consecutive year with a steady brand value of USD 237.7 million in 2020 even though the COVID-19 pandemic had dented the earning of a lot of celebrities. The agency reported that the top 20 celebs lost 5 percent of their combined value to USD 1 billion in 2020.

    As of now, Kohli, with more than 30 brands in his portfolio, has brands across industries which has been a defining factor. Kohli also tops the social media ranking with a total of 165 million followers across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

    “The pandemic has reinforced the fact that a strong social media presence is no longer a ‘good to have,’ but rather a ‘must-have’ for celebrity endorsers. With celebrity-brand engagements becoming more digitally oriented, brands and celebrity endorsers are discussing innovative ways of collaboration,” said Aviral Jain, CFA Managing Director, Duff & Phelps.

    Rohit Sharma also finds a spot in the top 20, with the Indian opener occupying the number 17 spot. 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down