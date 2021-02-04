IND vs ENG | Zak Crawley ruled out of first two Tests with wrist injury

One day after receiving a major boost in the form of Ollie Pope returning, England have been struck with bad news as Kent’s Zak Crawley will miss the first two Tests versus India owing to injury. Crawley, who opened the batting versus Sri Lanka and was set to bat at No.3 against India, slipped and fell on a marble floor on Wednesday, after which he did not train and awaited scan results to understand the extent of the injury. The scan results came out today and the ECB confirmed that the 23-year-old has jarred his wrist and will miss the first two Tests of the series.