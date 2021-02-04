IND vs ENG | Zak Crawley doubtful starter for first Test after slipping on marble floor in Chennai

With Rory Burns returning from paternity leave, he was slated to open with Dominic Sibley in Chenani, thus it was quite clear that Kent's Zak Crawley, who scored a brilliant 267 against Pakistan at the start of the summer, would bat at No.3. However, that might not be the case now as on his 23rd birthday, following an intense training session in Chennai, Crawley sustained a wrist injury after slipping outside the dressing room on Tuesday.