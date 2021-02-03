WI vs SL | Micky Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne test positive for COVID; SLC may reschedule the tour 

Sri Lanka head coach Micky Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for COVID-19 in tests conducted for the provisional squad set to tour West Indies. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in a statement have stated that they might possibly reschedule the tour in light of recent developments.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated that the 36-member squad alongside full support staff had undergone COVID testing and it was found out that Arthur and Thirimanne returned positive after which the board has been following all the COVID protocols in place for such a situation.

"They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff. Immediately upon identification, both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government's health protocol laid out on Covid - 19," said a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), reported Cricbuzz.

As a result of positive COVID Tests, the board is also considering rescheduling the tour to West Indies.

"Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th February 2021. In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols in all its centers," further said the statement.

Today, Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh in May for three ODIs was also announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as a part of the World Cup Super League.

''Sri Lanka team will come in May to play three ODIs that is part of WC Super League,'' BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

He also revealed that Bangladesh will also travel to Sri Lanka for a Test series that postponed earlier.

''We are expected to visit Sri Lanka earlier or later (for playing the Test series that was postponed earlier) but the date is yet to be finalized,'' he said.