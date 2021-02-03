Reports | India likely to field three spinners in Chepauk; Siraj set to miss out

Two days after a BCCI source debunked claims that the Chepauk pitch will have an English touch to it, there are now more indications that the first Test could be witness to a classic Chennai wicket that aids spin and spinners. Reports have emerged that Team India are considering the option to field not two but three spinners, with the pitch expected to deteriorate rapidly, like it traditionally does in Chepauk. Kuldeep Yadav, according to the report, is set to play his first Test in two years, but the management are expected to take a late call in choosing between Washington Sundar and Axar Patel for the third-spinner slot.