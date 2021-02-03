IND vs ENG | Ollie Pope added to England squad after passing fitness test

Today at 4:42 PM
Surrey batsman Ollie Pope, who spent the last few months on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, has been added to the England squad for the India Tests after successfully passing a fitness Test. Pope had dislocated his shoulder in the third Test against Pakistan in Southampton last year.
England have been handed a major boost ahead of the first Test in Chennai as young star Ollie Pope has been added to the squad. Pope, 23, who announced himself in the South Africa Tests with a ton and has been a mainstay in England’s Test side post Ashes 2019, suffered a dislocated shoulder versus Pakistan last year, and spent the past six months on the sidelines. He travelled to Sri Lanka as a reserve batsman but did not make the cut due to not being 100% fit, but the ECB have now confirmed that the Surrey man has been added to the squad for the India Tests.
“Pope has fully recovered from a left shoulder injury sustained in August 2020 against Pakistan. The England medical team are satisfied that he is available for selection,” read a statement on ECB’s website.
“The 23-year-old has practised with the full squad over the past two days. England will have their final practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai tomorrow ahead of the first Test starting on Friday.”
Whether Pope will walk straight into the side remains to be seen. Dan Lawrence impressed in the Tests versus Sri Lanka, striking a fifty on debut, and thus with Jonny Bairstow rested and Rory Burns returning, England might very well have to choose between Pope and Lawrence in Chennai.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.