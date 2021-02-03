IND vs ENG | Ollie Pope added to England squad after passing fitness test

England have been handed a major boost ahead of the first Test in Chennai as young star Ollie Pope has been added to the squad. Pope, 23, who announced himself in the South Africa Tests with a ton and has been a mainstay in England’s Test side post Ashes 2019, suffered a dislocated shoulder versus Pakistan last year, and spent the past six months on the sidelines. He travelled to Sri Lanka as a reserve batsman but did not make the cut due to not being 100% fit, but the ECB have now confirmed that the Surrey man has been added to the squad for the India Tests.