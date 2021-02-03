IND vs ENG | Have full confidence in Joe Root's ability to lead England, asserts Jonathan Trott

England batting consultant Jonathan Trott has stated that he has full belief in Joe Root's captaincy and his ability to lead the English side. He also added that England is lucky to have someone like Root in the team as he still has that passion and desire to improve himself years after his debut.

English skipper Joe Root had a marathon series in Sri Lanka where he led from the front, scored 426 runs in two Tests and led England to a remarkable series win. But, now the tougher challenge in form of India awaits him and his team. The last time, when England toured India in 2016, they lost the series 0-4. India haven't lost a Test series at home since 2012/13, which incidentally came against England and was the debut series for Joe Root, who is set to play his 100th Test in Chennai against India from Friday onwards.

Former England batsman, and present batting consultant of the Three Lions, Jonathan Trott has asserted that he has full confidence in the captaincy of Root and feels that decision making and leadership comes naturally to the seasoned campaigner.

"Captaining in India is a skill in itself like rotating bowlers and spinners and he has done that really well. We saw that in Sri Lanka and I think it goes hand in hand as it seems very natural to him the captaincy and the decision making," Trott said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, reported TOI.

"It can be a real challenge for anybody but for Joe, I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys. I know he is very excited about the series," he added.

Reflecting on the 2012 India tour and Root's debut, Trott revealed that even at that time the right-hander had impressed one and all and not just with skills but the way he conducted himself.

"I would say I was surprised a bit. I think in that tour he came in a warm-up game and impressed everybody not only by his skill but by the way he conducted himself. For somebody who hasn't played international cricket and was new to the side it was a big thing,"

Trott also added that Root still has the same passion for the game as earlier and wants to learn and improve.

"He still has passion for the game and the desire to improve and England is very lucky to have a player like him. Leading as captain and able to bat in the middle order," he added.