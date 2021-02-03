Excited to play the final of the World Test Championship, expresses Kane Williamson 

The newly introduced World Test Championship has added far more context to bilateral Test series than ever before. Top teams have been fighting hard to make it to the finals of the WTC and after the forced stoppage due to the pandemic, Test cricket returned last year and, with it, the contest between teams to make it top two of the WTC. Australia, one of the prime contenders to make it to the finale of the WTC, have majorly reduced their chances of making it to the top two after they pulled out of their tour to South Africa owing to prevailing cases of COVID in South Africa.