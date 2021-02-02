 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Ashok Dinda hanging his boots from all forms of cricket

    Twitter reacts to Ashok Dinda hanging his boots from all forms of cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:57 PM

    Ashok Dinda has called it a day from all formats of the game after representing India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is. The Bengal pacer had an incredible domestic career for Bengal in the longest version of the game and Twitter showered praises on his for his dominance.

    True!

    Good luck for the SECOND INNINGS! _/\_

    Guy, who is very down to earth! Much love sir #Dinda ♥️

    True LEGEND! 🙌

    Can't agree more!

    A celebrated career!

    Not a day to joke on him! SORRY.

