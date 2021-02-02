IND vs ENG | This is a traditional Chepauk wicket, grass is there just to hold the wicket, reveals BCCI official

After the new curator took charge of the first two Tests of the series in Chennai, he revealed his desire to leave a bit of grass on the surface to give it an English look. It seemed more like a tribute to India's pace strength and a pragmatic view, keeping the absence of Ravindra Jadeja in mind, but that can't be farther from reality. A BCCI official revealed to the PTI that it was only due to the humidity of Chennai which could impact the longevity of the ground.