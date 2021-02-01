Rahul Dravid's role is massive in the development of youngsters, expresses Ajinkya Rahane

Rahul Dravid is considered the silent warrior of Indian cricket. After the conclusion of his playing career, he didn't take more popular roles and went to coach Indian junior teams at the grass root-level. He has coached India's U-19 sides and also India A and now is in charge of the NCA. And now the result of that is for everyone to see as most of the youngsters coming through at the top-level have been coached by the former great of India, with many of them even sharing his influence in their respective developments.