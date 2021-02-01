IND vs ENG | Root and Stokes key for England; visitors shouldn't be taken lightly, opines Kiran More 

Former Indian gloveman Kiran More outlined Joe Root and Ben Stokes as key players for England and also warned India against taking England lightly. He also added that England are a quality team who have outstanding pacers and noted how their spinners did well in the recent series win in Sri Lanka.

Senior English players Joe Root and Ben Stokes are going to be two of the biggest challenges for India in the upcoming four-match Test series starting from Feb.5 in Chennai. The English skipper, in particular, has a great record in Asia, and is coming off a remarkable series with the bat where he hammered 426 runs in two Tests with as many centuries and helped the Three Lions whitewash Sri Lanka at their own backyard. On the other hand, Ben Strokes, with his batting flair, bowling resilience and fielding brilliance is the X-factor of the English side and can win games on his own.

Former Indian wicketkeeper batsman Kiran More also feels that these two players will be key to England's success in India. He also stated that England are excellent in all the three departments of the game and will be confident after their Lanka display.

"Root and Stokes will be England's key players against India. Root performed really well in Sri Lanka and is in magnificent form," More told TimesofIndia.com.

"England have a good batting line up, their fast bowlers are outstanding, their spinners have done really well in Sri Lanka. If you look at them overall, they are very well prepared. In Sri Lanka where England have played, it was a rank turner. They scored well and then got Sri Lanka out twice."

He also added that India cannot take England lightly, especially after their win over Australia which shows that any team can win anywhere. He asked the Indian team to treat the visitors like the Australian team.

"India will definitely do well, but the England team always comes well prepared. They give you surprises. They have two quality spinners in their team also. After the Australia win, India shouldn't take England lightly," More said.

"India should treat England just like Australia. You can't take anyone lightly in Test cricket. Every session is a different session in Test cricket," the former India wicket-keeper further said.

The first two Tests between both the sides will be played at Chepauk, followed by the last two Tests in the newly built stadium in Ahmedabad which will also stage a day-night Test.