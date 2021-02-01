IND vs ENG | Great opportunity to test ourselves against a team like India, reckons Jack Leach 

Both England and India are coming off remarkable wins in lead up to the upcoming Test series where they will face each other. India's win was phenomenal given how all the odds were stacked up against them. Whitewashing Sri Lanka by England was not easy as well especially in their backyard. But one can't deny the fact that the Sri Lankan batting in the two-match Test series was horrible and they gifted their wickets in a bunch at least in one innings of both the Tests. But Indian batting line-up is arguably the most ruthless in the world especially at home, which will prove to be an acid test for the English side that have many match-winners.