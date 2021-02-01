IND vs ENG | Don't see England winning any of Tests against India, feels Gautam Gambhir

"Time and times again! Yes, Virat Kohli is the leader, but I'm sure he gotta be as happy as the rest of the squad as well, but at the same time, yes, he has done really well in Test cricket. I've always had question marks on his T20 captaincy. Never had question marks on his (Kohli's) 50-over or his Test match captaincy. India has done really well under his leadership, especially in red ball cricket and I'm sure, India will continue to grow further, under his leadership, especially in red-ball cricket," Gambhir said.