IND vs ENG | Better sub-continental travellers England plan their India tour very well, feels Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has stated that England is a better travelling team to the sub-continent and they may have planned the India series well. He has also added that England will take inspiration from their Test series win in Sri Lanka which will keep them in good stead.

England were the last team to have beaten India in India in a Test series and the memories of an India loss have become a scarce affair. Such has been their dominance that they have lost only a solitary Test in the said period and the last time England visited India, they walked away with a 4-0 despite putting up some batting masterclasses.

From Chris Silverwood to Joe Root to Jos Buttler to Moeen Ali, all have spoken about the magnanimity of the challenge but former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is of the opinion that England are better placed than any other team to take on the India challenge.

"It is a series between the top two Test sides because Australia has been beaten at home and I like the New Zealand team because of their captain (Kane Williamson) but I think on overseas tours, England have done better than them," Ramiz said, reported Times of India.

"England scheduled their tours perfectly. They have gone to India after playing in Sri Lanka so they are accustomed now to subcontinent conditions. England will take confidence from their series win in Sri Lanka and it will be a good series,” he predicted.

England warmed up for the Indian clash with a two-match series against Sri Lanka, which they won comfortably thanks to the performance of Joe Root. Given multiple first-choice players will not be available due to ECB's rotation policy, this will have an impact but Raja applauded their proactiveness.

"The good thing is that India's second and third tier of players have also stood up in Australia and they have won a second series Down Under. So you can imagine their confidence level now with their main players and Virat Kohli back as well."