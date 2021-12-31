WATCH | Steve Smith gets stuck in lift for 55 minutes, shares his experience on Instagram

Today at 10:03 AM
Steve Smith on Thursday was trapped in a lift for 55 minutes at the Park Hyatt in Melbourne, and the right-hand batsman posted live updates on his Instagram story before getting out of the elevator. Smith's teammate, Marnus Labuschagne tried to open the lift’s door, but all his efforts went in vain.
Smith's fellow batsman in the Australian team, Marnus Labuschagne tried his best to open the lift's door, but all his efforts went in vain. However, Labuschagne tried to open the lift's door using a rod-like material, and passed a few M&Ms to Smith, as he squeezed a packet through the gaps of the elevator door. Later, a technician arrived at the spot, and freed Smith.
Explaining the situation, Steve Smith said, “I’m on my floor, I’m staying on this level but the doors won’t open. Out of service up there apparently. I’ve tried to get the door open; I’ve got this side open, Marnus (Labuschagne) is on the other side trying to open that to not much avail. Not quite the evening I had planned, let’s be honest.”
“Left waiting for more official help than Labuschagne could provide. Well, I am just taking a seat. What else do you do when you’re stuck in a lift? I could be here for a while. Anyone got any suggestions for what I can do?”
Content we want more of: Steve Smith stuck in a lift 🤣 [H/T @abi_slade] pic.twitter.com/ZhzuTXmYJZ— Cricket Shouts (@crickshouts) December 30, 2021
"That's 55 minutes I'll probably never get back," Smith concluded in the last video, which was shared from his room at the Park Hyatt hotel in Melbourne.
