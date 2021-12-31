Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after Covid treatment

Today at 3:10 PM
The BCCI president and former Indian cricketer, Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for Covid-19 and will remain in home isolation for the next two weeks. Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Covid-19 on December 27.
Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the hospital on Friday, December 31 after treatment for Covid-19. Ganguly will remain in home isolation for the next two weeks under the supervision of doctors.
"We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon. He will have to be in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' observation. After that the next course of treatment will be decided," a hospital official told PTI.
Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Monday night as a precautionary measure after testing positive for Covid-19. Earlier in a statement released by the Woodlands Hospital, the medical officials informed that Ganguly received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy on the same night after being admitted and was “haemodynamically stable". According to reports, Ganguly's test results for Covid-19 returned negative on Friday.
A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondol, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan was keeping a close watch on his health status, the hospital said.
Ganguly, who is double vaccinated, was admitted to the hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after facing some cardiac issues.
