Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and Axar Patel feature in Cricket.com.au's Test team of the year

Rishabh Pant scored 748 runs from 12 matches at an average of 39.36, and rose to fame in the red-ball format during the India tour of Australia 2020-2021. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have been very impressed with the ball in their recent outings for Team India in the longest format of the game. Ashwin scalped 54 wickets from 9 matches at an average of 16.64, and also became India's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format after he surpassed Harbhajan Singh during the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. Axar clinched 36 wickets from five matches at an average of 11.86.