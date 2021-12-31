Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and Axar Patel feature in Cricket.com.au's Test team of the year

Today at 11:40 AM
Cricket.com.au on Friday, December 31 picked their Test Team of the year, and India's Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and Axar Patel were included in the list. Pakistan cricketers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam were also elected to the Cricket.com.au Test team of the year.
Rohit Sharma ended the 2021 calendar year with 906 from 11 matches at an average of 47.8, which included two centuries and four fifties. The Indian batsman is elected to Cricket.com.au's Test team as opener, as he proved his ability to score big outside Asia. Rohit's exuberant knock of 127 at Oval against England impressed the cricket fraternity.
Rishabh Pant scored 748 runs from 12 matches at an average of 39.36, and rose to fame in the red-ball format during the India tour of Australia 2020-2021. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have been very impressed with the ball in their recent outings for Team India in the longest format of the game. Ashwin scalped 54 wickets from 9 matches at an average of 16.64, and also became India's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format after he surpassed Harbhajan Singh during the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. Axar clinched 36 wickets from five matches at an average of 11.86.
Apart from Indian players, Pakistan cricketers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam have also been elected to the Cricket.com.au's Test team of the year.
Australia's Marnus Marnus Labuschagne was the lone player from the national side who was included in the list. Kyle Jamieson and Joe Root also earned their spots in Cricket.com.au's Test team of the year. Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, who had a great time with the bat in Test cricket was elected as an opener in the list along with Rohit Sharma.
From run machines to match-winners with the ball, there was no shortage of players to pick from in this combined side from 2021. Here's where we landed... https://t.co/HoAoPBMFnT— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2021
