England Test team coaching role would be a lovely project, says Gary Kirsten

Kirsten had a stellar career as a coach, having guided India to World Cup victory in 2011. The southpaw then coached South Africa from 2011 to 2013. The former South Africa cricketer had applied for the England coaching role in 2015 and 2019, but he was overlooked by the England Cricket Board. After 2013, Kirsten had coached various T20 teams including Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hobart Hurricanes and Durban Heat. In 2019, Kirsten was one of the favourites to take over from Trevor Bayliss as England head coach, however, Chris Silverwood was prefered over the South African.