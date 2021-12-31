Ashes 2021-22 | Travis Head tests positive for Covid-19, ruled out of fourth Ashes Test in Sydney

The Ashes 2021-2022 have been hit by yet another Covid-19 case as Australia batsman, Travis Head is ruled out of the fourth Test of the five-match series after he was tested positive for the virus. Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday, December 31 that Head had tested positive from a routine PCR test, which makes him the first player in either squad to be affected by the virus. The left-hand batsman along with his partner will undergo a seven-day isolation period under the Victorian government guidelines.