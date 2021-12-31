Ashes 2021-22 | Travis Head tests positive for Covid-19, ruled out of fourth Ashes Test in Sydney

Today at 9:26 AM
Cricket Australia on Friday, December 31, revealed that Travis Head has been tested positive for Covid-19, and he will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. Head along with his partner will undergo a seven-day isolation period in Melbourne as per Victorian Health and Government regulation.
The Ashes 2021-2022 have been hit by yet another Covid-19 case as Australia batsman, Travis Head is ruled out of the fourth Test of the five-match series after he was tested positive for the virus. Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday, December 31 that Head had tested positive from a routine PCR test, which makes him the first player in either squad to be affected by the virus. The left-hand batsman along with his partner will undergo a seven-day isolation period under the Victorian government guidelines.
Head is the latest to join the list of Covid-19 cases in the ongoing Ashes series in Australia. Yesterday, match referee David Boon, and England coach Chris Silverwood were moved into isolation, and will miss the fourth Ashes Test. Boon was tested positive for Covid-19, while Silverwood was ruled out of the fourth Test as a family member became the seventh Covid positive case within the touring party.
"Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive Covid-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart," Cricket Australia said.
Head, Australia’s leading run-scorer in the first three games, with 248 runs at an average of 62 is expected to return for the fifth Test in Hobart. Usman Khawaja, who is part of the Australia Ashes squad, is the most likely to replace Head for the fourth Test match in Sydney.
Australia have added Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis to their Ashes squad as additional cover for the five-match series.
