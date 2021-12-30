IND vs SA | Virat Kohli needs to carry on playing drives but he needs to pick better balls, says Vikram Rathour

India Batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that Virat Kohli needs to carry on playing drives but he needs to pick better balls after he was dismissed on 18 in the Centurion Test. Rathour added that sometimes the strength of a batsman turns out as his weakness citing Kohli's example.

India are in a strong position in the Centurion Test against South Africa. The hosts need 211 runs to win on the last day while India will require to pick six wickets to win. India bowling has been excellent in the fixture so far but middle order has been an issue. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are struggling with their form, Kohli has scored 35 and 18 in the Centurion Test.

One of the main issues Kohli is facing is his mode of dismissal. He has been getting out on deliveries outside off stump while trying to play drives. He has scored only 652 runs in 14 Tests with an average of 26.08 this year. India batting coach, Vikram Rathour has backed the red-ball captain saying that he should carry on playing drives but he need to pick better balls.

"Was it right all and right stage to play that shot? If we can tighten up our game-plans a little more, that will be better. So that's the shot he (Kohli) plays well and he needs to carry on playing that shot but he needs to pick better balls," Rathour stated in the presser at the end of day's play.

Rathour also opined that the drives are his strengths and they bring him a lot of runs. He also added that curbing a certain stroke isn’t a solution but choosing when to play the shot will be crucial.

"These are shots which brings him (Kohli) lots of runs and it's his scoring shot. He needs to play that shot and I think it is always your strength that turns out to be your weakness as well," he explained.

"If you don't play a certain shot, you will never get out playing that shot. You will never score runs as well. Now, when to play that shot, that's the part there are constant discussions.”

Dean Elgar showed solid resistance on Day 4 and has scored 52 runs staying unbeaten. There is a rain forecast on the last day in Centurion.