    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli laughs after Mohammed Siraj's slow ball gets smacked to the boundary

    Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket in the first innings against South Africa in the Centurion Test

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:10 PM

    During the final innings of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa, Mohammed Siraj bowled a slowish bouncer to Dean Elgar, and the Proteas captain smashed the poor delivery to the boundary. After the South African scored the boundary, India captain Virat Kohli was seen smiling on Siraj.

    Virat Kohli's reaction! :D :D :D

    Siraj warns Elgar here?

    You heard it right bro! :P

    Hahaha! Yeah

    Lol! Should happen!

    That was not Elgar's fault!

    Test Cricket is something like this!

    He will never forget!

