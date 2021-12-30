IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli laughs after Mohammed Siraj's slow ball gets smacked to the boundary

Today at 4:10 PM
During the final innings of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa, Mohammed Siraj bowled a slowish bouncer to Dean Elgar, and the Proteas captain smashed the poor delivery to the boundary. After the South African scored the boundary, India captain Virat Kohli was seen smiling on Siraj.
Virat Kohli's reaction! :D :D :D
December 30, 2021
Siraj warns Elgar here?
Siraj taking on Elgar today... that's quality fast bowling I'd happily pay to watch. Very lucky to survive out there today Dean Elgar, extremely lucky!@bhogleharsha#SAvIND— Common Sense Investing (@notsocommonEQ) December 29, 2021
You heard it right bro! :P
Mohammed Siraj said to Dean elgar- that hit a four on a good ball but it was slipped from my hands that was gone. for 4— Arnav Dhaka (@KrishnaDhaka15) December 29, 2021
Hahaha! Yeah
Siraj almost recreated The ‘Sreesanth to Jacques Kallis Bouncer’ Moment against Dean Elgar#CricketTwitter #Siraj #Elgar #SAvsIND #INDvSA #BelieveInBlue— Cric Art (@cric_art_) December 29, 2021
Lol! Should happen!
@gradecricketer #asktgc— William Costigan Jr (@Will_CostiganJr) December 29, 2021
In case Dean Elgar goes till Lunch tomorrow. Should Ashwin Mankad-out him and wink at Siraj for hitting his slow bouncer for boundary?
That was not Elgar's fault!
Siraj bowls an ultra-short wide slow ball bouncer which Elgar dispatches to the boundary then Bumrah bowls near-as a beamer at Maharaj and covers his face in shame and concern. All going on at Centurion. #savind— Paul Watson (@paulmwatson) December 29, 2021
Test Cricket is something like this!
#SAvsIND— Farong (@thundhaa) December 29, 2021
Then next over, we get the opposite from Siraj...
Nearly broke his own toes delivering a short ball which Elgar dispatched to the boundary.
Can't beat Test Cricket.
He will never forget!
That's gotta be the slowest ever short ball from a fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj won't forget it for a while. 🤣— Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) December 29, 2021
