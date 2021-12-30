IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as India register their maiden Test victory in Centurion

Today at 4:57 PM
Team India registered their maiden Test victory in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the series opener after bundling out the hosts for a total of 191 in the final innings of the match. In the final innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets each for India.
South Africa started Day 5 with six wickets in hand, but the irresistible seam attack of Team India troubled the hosts, and bundled out them for a total of 191 runs in the final innings of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. With the resounding victory in the series opener, India have registered their maiden Test win in Centurion and also went up 1-0 in the three-match series.
Earlier in the match on Day 5, Dean Elgar (77), who looked solid in the crease fell to Jasprit Bumrah before lunch. The Indian speedster, who scalped two wickets in the last session on Day 4, ended with three wickets in the final innings of the Boxing Day Test. Mohammed Shami, who claimed his sixth five-wicket haul during the first innings of the match, continued his good form and clinched three wickets in the second innings. Veteran spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two wickets in his successive deliveries in the 68th over, and helped India to wrap the final day of the Test match without much delay.
KL Rahul was adjudged Man of the Match for his well-crafted hundred in Centurion.
What a victory!
India won South Africa 1st test match ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/EAawJGqjt4— Gautam Guleria (@guleriabhanugsp) December 30, 2021
Sheer dominance!
India Won 💥💥💥💥— வினோத்குமார் 💙MI💙 (@UnluckyBoy__94) December 30, 2021
That's team India for you!
What a Win by India. India Won First Test match against South Africa by 113 runs and taken 1-0 Lead in this Test Series. #INDvsSA#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/xmrwlIhvIS— Rakesh rawat (@RakeshRR23) December 30, 2021
Many congrats!
Congratulations To India Team Won Match In South Africa— Bkp 1967 I Support Congress Junagadh (@Bkp60594771) December 30, 2021
BIG WIN!
India won first test ❤ Total eight wickets for @MdShami11 ! Congratulations #TeamIndia 👍— Dr Babu K V (@drbabukv) December 30, 2021
India is dominant!
In 2021, India won tests in Australia, England & South Africa.— Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) December 30, 2021
The toughest examination for teams from Asia and India have cracked the same.#SAVIND
Great win for Indian
India 🇮🇳 won their first test at Centurion!! #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/vQ9hNkdosn— ABHISHEK BAMANAVAT 🇮🇳 (@CoverDrive001) December 30, 2021
India India India!
India won😻 carry the momentum ra elai..middle order matum knjm perform panna podhum🙌#INDvsSA— JEGAN 😎🤏 (@j_gun_) December 30, 2021
South Africa vs India, 1st Test— SACHINKUMAR.SHALIWAL (@bMdopbcvUTrA2Xa) December 30, 2021
India won by 113 runs@ANI
SA will never forget this performance by Indai!
India won 🇮🇳1 up in series only Asian team to win in centurion✨🇮🇳❤️. #INDvSA @imVkohli @BCCI— Tejas khude (@Tejaskhude4) December 30, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.