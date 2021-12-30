 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as India register their maiden Test victory in Centurion

    India won the Centurion Test against South Africa by 113 runs

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:57 PM

    Team India registered their maiden Test victory in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the series opener after bundling out the hosts for a total of 191 in the final innings of the match. In the final innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets each for India.

    South Africa started Day 5 with six wickets in hand, but the irresistible seam attack of Team India troubled the hosts, and bundled out them for a total of 191 runs in the final innings of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. With the resounding victory in the series opener, India have registered their maiden Test win in Centurion and also went up 1-0 in the three-match series. 

    Earlier in the match on Day 5, Dean Elgar (77), who looked solid in the crease fell to Jasprit Bumrah before lunch. The Indian speedster, who scalped two wickets in the last session on Day 4, ended with three wickets in the final innings of the Boxing Day Test. Mohammed Shami, who claimed his sixth five-wicket haul during the first innings of the match, continued his good form and clinched three wickets in the second innings. Veteran spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two wickets in his successive deliveries in the 68th over, and helped India to wrap the final day of the Test match without much delay. 

    KL Rahul was adjudged Man of the Match for his well-crafted hundred in Centurion.

    What a victory!

    Sheer dominance!

    That's team India for you!

    Many congrats!

    BIG WIN!

    India is dominant!

    Great win for Indian

    India India India!

    SA will never forget this performance by Indai!

