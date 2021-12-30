IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as India register their maiden Test victory in Centurion

Earlier in the match on Day 5, Dean Elgar (77), who looked solid in the crease fell to Jasprit Bumrah before lunch. The Indian speedster, who scalped two wickets in the last session on Day 4, ended with three wickets in the final innings of the Boxing Day Test. Mohammed Shami, who claimed his sixth five-wicket haul during the first innings of the match, continued his good form and clinched three wickets in the second innings. Veteran spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two wickets in his successive deliveries in the 68th over, and helped India to wrap the final day of the Test match without much delay.