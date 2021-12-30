IND vs SA | Mohammed Shami’s wrist position is best in the world, opines Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that Mohammed Shami has the best wrist position in the world after his five wicket haul in the first innings of Centurion Test. Chopra further added that Shami asks a lot of questions to batsmen whenever he bowls and ends up taking a lot of wickets.

India are in a strong position in the ongoing Centurion Test courtesy of a superb bowling performance and important contributions with the bat from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. South Africa will need 211 runs to win on the last day while India will look forward to scalp remaining six wickets of the opposition. However, the rain might end the fixture in a draw as there is a rain forecast on Thursday.

Shami picked five wickets for 44 runs in the first innings for India and also completed the milestone of 200 Test wickets. He has followed it up with a single wicket in the second innings so far and will aim to play a crucial role in wrapping up the South Africa innings for victory.

"Mohammed Shami's wrist position isn't the best in the world? I think it is", I have seen many players. About wrist position, what I am trying to say is, that means that the seam won't wobble. I mean, what a bowler!" Chopra stated on his YouTube channel.

South Africa hasn’t played Test cricket for a long time before coming into this seris. This was speculated to be the reason behind their pacers needing the time to get the right line and length. India’s two front-line bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were given rest for the recent New Zealand series. Chopra said that whenever Shami bowls, he asks a lot of questions to the batsmen.

“About South Africa's bowlers, we are talking that they are little bit cold as they haven't played cricket for quite some time and weren't getting line or length. Even Shami hasn't played since the T20 World Cup. The last Test match against England, he played. Whenever he bowls, he delivers at the kind of spot where batters think should they play it or leave it. He asks so many questions from them that he ends up taking a lot of wickets", he stated.

Chopra further praised the wrist position of Shami and made his comparison with Dale Steyn and James Anderson

"His wrist sends such amazing deliveries. We have seen everyone's wrist getting bad at one point or other. Even the great Dale Steyn and even Jimmy Anderson. But for Shami, I have never seen his wrist go bad. His backspin is very beautiful. Mohammed Shami is one of the finest at this point of time", he stated.

The hosts are on 94/4 in the second innings with Dean Elgar on the crease. Shami and Mohammed Siraj have picked a single wicket each while Japsrit Bumrah has bagged two wickets.