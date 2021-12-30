IND vs SA | Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are trying their best, says Vikram Rathour

For India, the form of two senior batsmen in the team, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara is a worrying sign. Rahane has managed just 479 runs in 2021 at an average of 20.87 while Pujara has 702 runs with an average of 28.08. Rahane did show some promise with scores of 48 and 20 in the Centurion Test. Pujara was dismissed on a golden duck in the first innings while he scored 16 runs in the second innings. India batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed both the batsmen despite their poor form saying that they are trying their best.